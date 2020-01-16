Reaction to Wigan MP Lisa Nandy's BBC interview with Andrew Neil

Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy appeared on the Andrew Neil Show last night - a programme famously avoided by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the recent election campaign.



The Wigan MP was asked for her views on university tuition fees, Royal Mail renationalisation, Trident, the NHS using private providers and the top rate of tax.

Her performance was generally well received by political commentators with one saying: "Not contributing anything new here by saying this is easily one of the most assured Andrew Neil interviews I’ve seen."

Other high profile political correspondents were also impressed.

Tom Newton Dunn, political editor of The Sun : "No, you asked for detail, so I am giving you detail. Pay attention". @lisanandy talks down @afneil. Dare I say it, she's bossing this #andrewneilshow

Tom Peck, columnist for The Independent: "Lisa Nandy is sharp, tenacious, articulate and happy to tell the Labour Party what it’s got wrong. No wonder the members won’t vote for her."



Dan Hodges, Mail on Sunday columnist, said: "If Labour ends up voting for Sir Keir Starmer, fine. But Lisa Nandy's just shown the idea the party doesn't have any women sufficiently competent to do the job is a joke. If they go for another man it's because they want another man. That's it."

The BBC's Andrew Neil is hoping to interview all five candidates in the race for Labour leadership, but Nandy is the first to take up the challenge.