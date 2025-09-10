Looming structures tower over hundreds of homes and a school – warehouses 60ft high, resembling what some have called a “cruise liner”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those living in Tyldesley who say they have been unable to sell their homes, or had thousands of pounds knocked off the value, have been driven to despair.

Teachers at Garrett Hall Primary School say their voices have been drowned out by the sound of work on what will be Astley Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logistics business PLP is at the centre of the controversy surrounding the development.

Tyldesley residents John and Jackie Peters, Steve Retford, Craig Davies, Jo Gerrard and Hazel White with the warehousing structures in the background

While Peel Group retains a minority investment in PLP, the company operates as a stand-alone entity. Peel Waters sold the land to PLP and has had no involvement in the planning application or the current proposals for the site.

Despite the outcry, PLP has remained silent and refused to answer six key questions.

Anger over the development has led to the formation of Astley and Mosley Common Warehouse Action Group on Facebook with more than 1,000 members and a GoFundMe appeal has raised more than £4,000 to mount a retrospective judicial review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s planning committee approved PLP’s development in June 2024.

Residents and councillors claim many were unaware of the enormity of the warehouses, while council bosses say all statutory consultation measures were carried out.

Objectors say there were major flaws in the documentation provided to the committee. Maps and plans did not show a number of houses, they said.

However, Aiden Thatcher, director of place at Wigan Council, has said: “This planning application went through our planning consultation and committee process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The final plans include landscaping which will help to screen and soften the appearance, and mitigate the impact on nearby properties.

“We will continue to monitor the site throughout construction, ensuring this development bringing new jobs and investment to the area is delivered properly.

Meanwhile, one of only councillors on the committee who opposed the scheme – Coun James Fish – has called for “robust change” to the planning system.

Against this backdrop, despite repeated requests from the media, there has been silence from PLP.

Here are six questions sent to the company:

What is PLP’s response to the contention of local residents that the development of the warehouses so close to the surrounding housing is making their homes impossible to sell? Would PLP be willing to reduce the height of the warehouses bearing in mind the public outcry over the development? Would PLP be willing to financially compensate residents whose homes have lost thousands of pounds in value? Would PLP be willing to meet residents, local councillors and the local MP Michael Wheeler to discuss ways to mitigate the effects of the development? Would PLP be willing to stop construction work immediately in the light of the above-mentioned public outcry? What is your response to a joint statement from local councillors [Jess Eastoe, Joanne Marshall, Barry Taylor, Christine Roberts and Paula Wakefield] which reads: “Peel – also known as PLP – have once again pushed through a development by exploiting their extensive experience with planning laws. Time and again they ignore the voices of residents, and sadly, the planning system lets them get away with it. Peel appear not to have considered residents’ concerns and the planning system has failed to address this issue. The council should be working with residents, not against them. Residents deserve respect, transparency, and genuine partnership – not to be belittled or dismissed. No support has been offered for damage to homes. We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our community, demanding answers and fighting for fairness."