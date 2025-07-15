Tony porter Ponders: we can count Sir Keir and time is running out for a Wigan Icon.

How thick does the government think we are and action needed urgently for Brentwood.

Sir Keir Starmer, we the British public are not stupid. One in one out will not reduce numbers of migrants. That said you would argue that if they are cleared to enter, and no boat people leave, numbers would increase. But that is just massaging numbers, Macron was right, not something I have though before, we need to remove the incentives gifted to illegal migrants, ship them back and open up safe means for those we require.

It is great to see such rapid development at the Wigan Collage site with the main skeletal girder structure going up quicker than you can say, my that’s quick, plus the new multistorey car park near the hospital has started coming out of the ground. Neither use any council funding, but the Civic Centre is a triumph.

My two main worries now are Wigan Pier, no work for years and now someone has stolen the clock from the tower, including the three clock faces. That is more than odd, who could use that anywhere, without it drawing attention and questions from locals, if it is just to be weighed in for scrap, why take the faces, its very peculiar. Haigh Hall more movement, this time, again, just moving the boundary fence closer to the building at the side, making it wider for public access from the planation woods to see the exciting and beautiful crown and tree display.

More room at the side of Haigh Hall, good news?

If they have moved the hoardings closer because they have finished the exterior works, then that is fine. What I fear is it is being mothballed, like Wigan Pier. The Plantation Gates have had some arty hoardings added, and that looks like it is making progress. However, a stones throw away is Brentwood, never heard of it? the house behind the big wall near to The Cherry Gardens pub, still no? it’s the derelict house that is being allowed to fall down, and it is, very quickly.

I fear for its future, so I did some research, its almost heartbreaking. c1890 – Architect was George Heaton. It was finished 1890 for William Woods, a veterinary surgeon sadly he died in early 1891. He had become a Trustee of the Wigan Mechanics Institute, the forerunner to the Wigan Mining & Technical College, now the Town Hall. In recent years Brentwood has been the subject to many planning applications.

Currently it is online at www.fletchercre.co.uk with 1 Acres Freehold £1,200,000. Quote: The site has recently been awarded planning consent for the conversion of the existing dwelling into 3 apartments and the construction of 33 new build apartments with associated parking and landscaping. The development will provide circa 39,167 sqft of new build accommodation on a gross internal area basis and 3,500 sqft in the existing build, the site area extends to 1 acre of land. End Quote, other sites list the site as well.

Sadly, all I see is a once great building falling apart for no good reason, if you wing big on the lottery, please buy it and make it great again. That’s my plan, no apartments, just a single lane pool at the back, house restored, and I would be as happy as Larry. The building is currently listed as Grade U and at risk, we need to save it, quickly! Maybe a crowd fund?