When will the election results be announced in your area?

You’ve journeyed to the polling booth to have your say in the general election - but how long will you have to stay up to find out who will be your next MP?

Voters eager to hear the results as soon as they come in will be waiting well into the early hours of the morning.

Volunteers working at polling stations across the region will be counting up the results within four hours of the polls closing at 10pm on Thursday, December 2.

Estimated declaration times provided by local authorities across the region range from 2am to as late as 6am on Friday.

But with the outcome in some seats expected to go down to the wire, the possibility of recounts could push declaration times even further into the morning.

The outcome in the following seats is expected to come at some point between 2am and 3am:

Wigan (Wigan, Leigh, Makerfield), Bury (Bury North, Bury South), Salford (Worsley and Eccles South, Salford and Eccles), Stockport (Hazel Grove, Stockport, Cheadle), Trafford (Altrincham and Sale West, Streford and Urmston)

Those living in Manchester’s five constituencies - Blackley and Broughton, Manchester Withington, Manchester Gorton, Manchester Central and Wythenshawe and Sale East – could be waiting the longest, with an estimated declaration time expected between 4am and 6am.

Results for Tameside’s three seats – Denton and Reddish, Ashton-under-Lyne and Stalybridge and Hyde – are expected at around 4am.

An estimated declaration time of 3am has been given for Oldham East and Saddleworth and Oldham West and Royton.

A similar prediction has been given for Bolton North East, Bolton South East and Bolton West, along with Heywood and Middleton and Rochdale.