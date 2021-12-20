The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed the changes to payment dates during the festive period this year.

And for some people it could be good news – with payments arriving earlier than expected.

If payment dates fall over the weekend or on bank holidays, the DWP tends to pay benefits earlier rather than later.

These are the benefits payment date changes over Christmas 2021

And with Christmas now only a few days away, you might be wondering how you could be affected this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Universal credit

For residents who receive universal credit, here are the payment dates for over Christmas:

Over Christmas

- If you are due to be paid on Christmas Day (December 25), you will be paid on Friday, December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on Boxing Day (December 26), you will be paid on Friday, December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on Monday, December 27, you will be paid on Friday, December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on Tuesday, December 28, you will be paid on Friday, December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on Wednesday, December 29, you will be paid on Wednesday, December 29.

Over New Year

- If you are due to be paid on Saturday, January 1, 2022, you will be paid on Friday, December 31.

- If you are due to be paid on Sunday, January 2, 2022, you will be paid on Friday, December 31.

- If you are due to be paid on Monday, January 3, 2022, you will be paid on Friday, December 31.

- If you are due to be paid on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, you will be paid on Tuesday, January 4.

Child Benefits

If you receive child benefits, then your payment date could change over the festive period. Here’s when you will be paid:

- If you are due to be paid on Monday, December 27, you will be paid on Friday, December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on Tuesday, December 28, you will be paid on Friday, December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on Wednesday, December 29, you will be paid on Friday, December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on Monday, January 3, 2022, you will be paid on Friday, December 31.

- If you are due to be paid on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, you will be paid on Tuesday, January 4.

Tax Credits

For those who receive tax credits, here is how payment dates will change over Christmas:

- If you are due to be paid on December 27, you will be paid on December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on December 28, you will be paid on December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on December 29, you will be paid on December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on January 3, 2022, you will be paid on December 31.

- If you are due to be paid on January 4, 2022, you will be paid on December 31.

How to contact the DWP for help with universal credit

Universal credit helpline

Telephone: 0800 328 5644