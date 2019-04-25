Wigan Borough 4 Brexit stage another demonstration

Campaigners furious at the Government’s handling of Brexit and calling for Britain to leave the EU have once again taken to the streets.

Wigan Borough 4 Brexit staged its latest demonstration in Leigh town centre, attracting plenty of support from residents out enjoying the soaring Easter temperatures.

The event followed a similar rally in Wigan organised by teenage activist Jordan Gaskell. Wigan Borough 4 Brexit believes politicians are failing to implement the result of the 2016 referendum and issued a strong challenge to MPs, including the Labour representatives of the borough’s constituencies, that they should listen to their own voters and the public.

A spokesperson said: “We were delighted to be inundated with support from members of the public in Leigh who are bitterly angry at what they see as a betrayal of Parliamentary democracy by MPs in their failure to uphold the 2016 Referendum vote and leave the EU on March 29.

“For many of the constituents we met this is bigger than Brexit now – they feel our nation’s democracy itself is at stake. MPs must never think that they are a privileged class who can rule over us without democratic accountability. Being elected to Parliament does not give you a free pass to rip up your party manifesto.

“We remind the three Wigan borough MPs yet again that they stood on a Labour manifesto which promised to respect the 2016 referendum result and bring an end to freedom of movement, which means leaving the single market.”

Wigan Borough 4 Brexit says it spoke to many people who are now questioning whether it is worth turning up at polling stations at all. But it is urging supporters to continue upholding democracy, starting with turning out to vote in the upcoming European Parliament elections if Britain still takes part.