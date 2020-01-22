Wigan Council announces £600k community clean up scheme

A ‘cleaner, greener’ package of environmental improvements has been announced for local communities across the borough as part of a major new campaign to celebrate our town.

Wigan Council has unveiled a £600,000 scheme to spruce up 12 locations as part of their ‘Our Town’; campaign with a raft of public realm works.

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council and Coun Yvonne Klieve with staff from the Streetscene service

The areas to receive the help are:

Hindley,

Golborne,

Leigh,

Orrell,

Aspull,

Lowton,

Standish,

Pemberton,

Ashton,

Atherton,

Platt Bridge

Tyldesley.

The package includes:

l Replacement bins and additional bins;

l Repainting and replacing street signs and benches;

l New or improved street lighting;

l Repainting roadmarkings;

l Deep clean, including jet-washing;

l Weeding and pruning to tidy up the streets;

l New trees and flower planters installed.

Leader of the council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “Residents told us they wanted to feel proud of their local area and we want to give them even more reasons to feel that way.

“The package of environmental improvements is in response to people who said they wanted their local communities to be clean and tidy.

“We’ll kickstart that with a good spring clean.

“We recognise people have deep connections with their individual communities – not just our main towns – which is why Our Town is tailored to each district.”

Inspired by feedback from residents, the Our Town campaign will champion the borough’s mix of ‘brilliant towns that make up one great place’.

The packages will be rolled out to each area throughout 2020.

In addition to the standard environment works there will be individual projects funded in each of the districts.

And work is already under way to spend the cash.

A new fence has been installed in Golborne after residents raised concerns about the area looking untidy.

Lead member for district centres, Coun Yvonne Klieve, said: “Our Town is all about increasing community spirit and we know people want to look around their community feeling proud of where they live.

“The fence in Golborne was something local residents asked for and is an example of the type of community investments we’ll be making. We have plans to add artwork to it which will also brighten up the area.

“There will be more exciting developments in the campaign throughout the year which we’ll keep residents updated with.”

Other aspects of the Our Town campaign include projects to promote the borough’s heritage and to celebrate the people who dedicate their time to their community.

If there’s someone who goes the extra mile to boost community spirit, residents can nominate them for a local hero award.

Also in the pipeline for 2020 are short-story, poetry and photography competitions encouraging residents to share what they love about where they live.

Wigan and Leigh town centres are not included in the public realm and street-scene improvement projects as they have their own separate town centre masterplans.

For more information or to nominate your superstar neighbour visit the website at www.wigan.gov.uk/ourtown