Wigan Council’s leader has joined politicians in Greater Manchester in praising police for their work during recent disorder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been protests around the country, including in Manchester and Bolton, following a horrific attack at a children’s dance class in Southport last week and more than 140 people have been charged so far.

A joint statement has now been released by Greater Manchester authority leaders regarding the unrest.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux

It was signed by Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, along with other authority leaders and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

They said: “We thank the officers and staff of Greater Manchester Police for all the work they are doing to protect our city-region. They have faced an exceptionally challenging situation and met it with bravery and professionalism. We thank them for their swift action to keep our residents and businesses safe and the proactive approach they are taking.

“While some bad actors have stoked tension on social media, decent people across Greater Manchester have been working quietly on the ground to calm things down. We are grateful to them and to all the public servants who’ve been working around the clock.

“We are proud of the way Greater Manchester has once again pulled together to keep our communities safe. Only by continuing to work together can we defeat those who want to divide us. Those who broke the law will be pursued and they will be brought to justice. As Greater Manchester leaders, we speak in one voice when we say that there will never be a place for hatred or violence here.”