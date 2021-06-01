Wigan Council leader's delight at Kraft Heinz investment in borough plant

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux

Kraft Heinz has unveiled plans to plough £140m into its giant Wigan factory in a move which could also create up to 50 new jobs.

Sauce manufacturing, including the production of the firm's iconic tomato ketchup, is returning to the UK as part of the scheme.

The Kraft Heinz food manufacturing plant at Kitt Green

Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, said: “This significant level of investment is a substantial boost to our local economy, and is news that we’re delighted to receive.

“The company has long-standing links with our borough, it’s fantastic for both existing employees and the wider population with the creation of new quality jobs and career opportunities.

“Such investment would be welcome at any time, but coming as it does when the borough is concentrating on its post-pandemic recovery plans, it is particularly heartening.

“Economic growth that benefits everyone is a key feature of our Deal 2030 plans and helping equip the borough’s workforce with appropriate skills and opportunities is a major part.

“We look forward to working in collaboration with Heinz for years to come.”