A councillor more used to speaking at Wigan Town Hall found herself on a global stage when she visited the United Nations.

Abram representative Nazia Rehman spoke at the UN, representing local government across the UK, as she took part in the UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in New York.

She spoke as chairman of the social inclusion committee to highlight the vital work of local councils in eradicating poverty, and sustainable development for people, society and the planet.

Alongside congress director Claudia Luciani, she also held several bilateral meetings with UN leaders, diplomatic representatives of member states and other partners to strengthen co-operation and promote the role of local and regional authorities worldwide.

Coun Nazia Rehman at the United Nations

Coun Nazia, who is cabinet portfolio holder for resources, finance and transformation at Wigan Council, said: “It was an honour to represent Wigan borough, Greater Manchester and local government across the UK at the United Nations.

“Local councils are at the heart of tackling the big challenges of our time – from climate change and inequality to building sustainable, thriving communities for future generations.

“We are at the heart of delivering sustainable, high-quality public services for all, working with our residents and partners and using data to inform decisions and shape the future, and driving innovation and collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“This not just a global vision – it’s a local mission. In Wigan borough and across the UK, councils are already taking action to deliver these goals, but we must continue to work together, across all levels of government, to make sure no one is left behind.

“By sharing challenges, ideas and solutions with partners from across the globe, we can all work together a fairer, more sustainable future.”

The UN’s High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development ran for three days and the theme was “Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals for leaving no-one behind”.

It included reviews of topics including promoting well-being for all ages, achieving gender equality, promoting sustainable economic growth and conserving the seas.