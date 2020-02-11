Wigan gets new cash fund to boost town pride

A new Wigan events purse has opened to community groups keen to celebrate their areas.



The council’s Our Town campaign welcomes applications from all new and existing community and voluntary groups with plans for events that increase civic pride and promote social inclusion while supporting the high street.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “The Our Town events fund is all about bringing people together and encouraging people to come into our town centres. During the Big Listening

Project people told us they wanted more local events in their communities.

“This pot of money will allow groups to host new events across the borough, increasing community spirit and celebrating each town’s diverse history and heritage.”

The events funding is available primarily to support small scale celebratory events. Groups must be able to demonstrate how the event will make a positive contribution to the community and the deadline for applications is March 30.

Coun Yvonne Klieve (pictured), lead member on the local authority for district centres and night-time economy, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for all our communities to bid for funding to put on events.

“Everyone can take this opportunity to bring their communities together and bring the feel good factor back to our neighbourhoods.”

Other aspects of the campaign include projects to promote the borough’s heritage and to celebrate the people who dedicate their time to their community.

If there’s someone who goes the extra mile to boost community spirit, residents can nominate them for a local hero award.

Also in the pipeline for 2020 are short-story, poetry and photography competitions encouraging residents to share what they love about where they live.

For details of how to apply for the events fund and for more information about Our Town visit www.wigan.gov.uk/ourtown