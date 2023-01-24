News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan MP and shadow levelling up secretary Nandy: Britain’s broken political system “must change or die”

Our broken political system “must change or die”, Lisa Nandy will say Wednesday, as she outlines Labour’s plan to unleash “the power of all people in all parts of Britain” by pushing power out of Westminster.

By Charles Graham
24th Jan 2023, 12:06pm - 2 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:06pm

Addressing the Convention of the North, the Wigan MP and Shadow Levelling Up Secretary will say Labour is “calling time on this short term, arrogant, sticking-plaster approach” that has “written off the talent, potential and assets of most people in most parts of Britain”.

Read More
Jury finds seven vigilante gang members guilty of Wigan dad's murder
Hide Ad

Vowing “no more excuses”, she will set out how Labour will begin to undo this damage by undertaking the biggest ever transfer of power out of Westminster and Whitehall.

Lisa Nandy, Wigan MP and Shadow Secretary of State for Communities
Most Popular

In her speech in Manchester, Ms Nandy will:

Promise to “empower our communities to take control of their own economic future” as she calls on local leaders to come forward and tell us what powers they need to drive their own local growth plans through Labour’s Take Back Control Act, which Keir Starmer has said will form the centrepiece of the first King’s Speech of a Labour government.

Hide Ad

Renew a commitment to hand over powers over housing, energy, childcare, buses, trains, skills, training and employment support to local leaders.

Set out an ambition for “a new relationship, of equals, based on mutual respect” between national and local government, that will enhance the role of local leaders but also “ask more” of them.

Hide Ad

Describe the current funding model for local government as “absurd” and “undemocratic” as she sets out Labour’s ambition for a “significant expansion of economic devolution in England”.

Argue that there should be a constitutional requirement to rebalance the UK’s economy and equalise living standards across the country over time.

Hide Ad

Ms Nandy will say: “Ambition is everywhere in the towns, villages, and cities that were once the engines of Britain, for too long written off and written out of our national story. For 15 years, since the global crash, the failure of running an economy like this has been plain to see.

“But every time the public has sounded the alarm, hitting our politicians with tsunami after tsunami of discontent, our creaking political system has done nothing.

Hide Ad

"This is the collective task facing our generation of political leaders: to respond to that siren call or face obsolescence. To change or die.”

Labour will “end a century of centralisation”, Nandy will say, promising that “we’re going to bake this in to our first two terms of government, across the whole of government” because “unleashing the power of all people in all parts of Britain is no longer a nice to have, a local or a regional issue, it is at the heart of whether this country has a future or not”.

LabourBritainWiganLisa NandyManchester