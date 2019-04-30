Wigan MP Lisa Nandy blasts leading pro-EU campaigner over 'breaking democracy' on TV politics show

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has made a huge impact on social media following a TV clash with former spin doctor and pro-EU campaigner Alistair Campbell.



Ms Nandy was trending on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon after she heavily criticised leading People's Vote figure Mr Campbell on the BBC's Politics Live show.

She said the bitter battle over remaining in the EU via a second referendum was 'breaking our democracy' and spoke of how its messages were being received in a Leave heartland such as Wigan.

The spat began after Mr Campbell criticised the Labour leadership's Brexit policy, prompting Ms Nandy to retort that the same objections could be levelled at the People's Vote as well.

Ms Nandy said: "I would have a lot more time and respect for this campaign if you were just honest and upfront and said you want to stop Brexit.

"It's in the gift of Parliament to do that and you could lobby MPs to do that.

"What you can't do is go back to towns like mine, who were asked in good faith: 'Do you want to be in the EU or not?' and they said: 'No, we don't', and they still don't, and say to them we are now going to give you a second go at this, that you didn't ask for and don't want, and we're going to give you two options on the ballot paper which you consider different versions of Remain and which you have already rejected.

"We are breaking our democracy and there has to be a better way through this."

Ms Nandy took to social media later on Tuesday afternoon and described the debate as "fiery but good-natured".