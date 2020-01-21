Wigan MP Lisa Nandy in wait for union backing

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy should find out later today if she has won the backing of one of the remaining big five unions.

This week is being billed as a showdown week for the contenders, after shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer became the first to be guaranteed a place on the final ballot paper.

He won the nomination from retail union Usdaw on Monday to add to his earlier shows of support from Unison and the Socialist Environment and Resources Association (Sera), an affiliate group.

The other four candidates are pitching to win the backing of the remaining big unions, which include Unite, GMB and the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

Unite's close links to the left of the party are said to make shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey the favourite for its tip.

Ms Nandy, who has already won the support of the NUM, is being touted as the front-runner for the support of the GMB, with its executives due to meet in London on Tuesday to decide which of the five candidates to rally behind.

However, even if GMB does decide in Ms Nandy's favour, the Wigan MP would still require another nomination from an affiliated group to get her through to the last round.

Candidates are required to have won the nomination of three Labour affiliates, including at least two unions, which amount to at least 5% of affiliate members.

The only other route on to the ballot paper is by receiving nominations from at least 5% of constituency Labour parties (CLPs), meaning Emily Thornberry and prominent backbencher Jess Phillips face an uphill battle to ensure they continue in the race.

If they fail to win the support of a sizeable union, then they will need the nomination of 33 CLPs instead.

All five contenders have agreed to take part in a televised debate on Channel 4 next month.

The hour-long programme will be hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy, with a live audience asking questions.

It will take place on Monday February 17 at 8pm - only a few days before members and others start to cast their vote.

The Labour membership surged, according to the Mirror, to more than 540,000 people ahead of Monday evening's sign-up deadline