Wigan MP Lisa Nandy installed as one of bookies' favourites to lead Labour Party

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has been installed as one of the bookies’ favourites in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party.

One leading bookmaker had Ms Nandy as second favourite in the developing leadership contest with odds of 7-2, just behind Salford MP Rebecca Long-Bailey who is the early front-runner.

Other front-runners in the race to become the new leader include the shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner and outspoken Birmingham MP Jess Phillips.

Ms Nandy has previously served as shadow energy secretary but it is expected that favourite Ms Long-Bailey will be the preferred choice of many of Mr Corbyn’s most loyal supporters.

Shadow chancellor JohnMcDonnell told the weekend’s political programmes he was in favour of the next Labour leader being a woman and “a northern voice.”