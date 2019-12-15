Wigan MP Lisa Nandy is 'seriously thinking' about running to be the new Labour leader

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has said she is "seriously thinking" about running as a candidate to take over from Jeremy Corbyn as the Leader of the Labour Party.

Ms Nandy, a former shadow energy secretary, has also called for Labour's headquarters to move out of London in order to reconnect the party with voters outside of the capital..

She told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC that there is a "very, very hard road" to regain the trust of Labour voters in towns across the north of England.

She said: "I think it's right to say that we need to be much more rooted in those parts of the country.

"I think that goes beyond the leader though.

"There's absolutely no reason why decision making is concentrated in central London.

"Our Labour headquarters, in my view, should move out of London, our regional offices should be empowered to take real decisions, we should move our party conferences back to towns as well as cities."

Ms Nandy said it is "undoubtedly true" that Mr Corbyn is to blame for the devastating defeat but said it was not a rejection of the ideas in the Labour manifesto.

Instead, she said: "We've got to rediscover how we can earn people's trust in order to make that radical change that the country needs."

She said she would consider again voting for Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill to implement Brexit, as long as it does not guarantee a hard Brexit.

"I will vote for it on the basis that he and his team are willing to consider options like a customs union at committee stage - that was the basis on which I voted for it last time," she said.

"And I have reached out to members of his team. I would be surprised to be honest... I think we are looking at the hardest of hard Brexits and I will not vote for that."

She said she does trust Mr Corbyn and his team to oversee a "fair process" in finding the next leader.