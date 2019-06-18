Wigan MP Lisa Nandy tells senior minister she doesn’t have ‘a clue what she’s doing’ during heated radio clash

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy tore into Treasury minister Liz Truss in a radio show, accusing her of “talking nonsense” after the Tory MP railed against “scare stories” about Brexit.

The pair traded barbs during Sunday night’s BBC Radio 4 Westminister Hour as the Labour MP severely criticised the effect Brexit could have on businesses in her constituency in Wigan.

She said a number of small businesses in her constituency do business with Europe and that “it’s all very well lecturing them about the opportunities available in the wider world, but they are trading with the EU”.

“All of the arrangements that they currently have in place are for business with the EU, long-standing business.”

“And they want to know that it will be able to continue on the first of November. Now, when Kevin just asked you what is the plan, you don’t have one?”

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury, responded: “Well, there are 300,000 businesses that trade with the EU, and clearly all of those businesses need to be signed up to the systems that make sure that trade continues.”

“And that’s what we should be focused on over the next few months to make sure we are prepared for all eventualities. What Mark Sedwill said is the government is prepared, the challenge now is to make sure those businesses are prepared, but I don’t think it’s helpful for the continued scare stories…”

But this triggered an angry response from Ms Nandy, who cut in to say: “I’m sorry Liz, that is outrageous. No, that is really outrageous.

“And I’ll tell you why, because all the way from the beginning of this entire debate about the European Union, you’ve been accusing people of scare stories without a clue what you’re doing.

“And in this interview, in the last few minutes, you’ve just sat there and talked absolute nonsense about contingency strategies that don’t exist, about Armageddon scenarios.

She said the real “Armageddon scenario” would be her constituents “losing their business, losing their home and losing their job.

“And what I’m asking you as somebody who works in the government is what is the answer to these very, very basic questions,” she added.

“You are gambling with people’s lives because you know that people like you will be protected. But in my constituency, there are many, many people who won’t and it is disgraceful.”

Ms Truss replied that: “I think that is just a classic example of negative talk. What I want to see is businesses signing up, they can go online, they can go on Gov.ukthey can see how they sign up to trade systems to be able to continue to trade with the EU under all scenarios.”