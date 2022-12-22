Wigan MP Lisa Nandy to deliver keynote speech at Convention of the North

The region’s annual gathering brings together business, political and civic leaders to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the North.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will also give a keynote speech, while the convention will hear from northern mayors, council leaders, leading businesspeople and representatives of the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy

The Convention of the North 2023 will be held on Wednesday, January 25 at Manchester Central and is being delivered by Greater Manchester alongside NP11.

Key business, political and civic leaders from across the region have been invited to attend.

Sir Roger Marsh, chairman of NP11 and co-chairman of Convention of the North, said: “With the levelling up agenda at a critical juncture, the Convention of the North provides an invaluable opportunity to assess the current situation and define priorities for the coming years. The work being done to ensure the region reaches its full potential requires a continued, open dialogue between Government and local leaders from across the North.

“Much has changed since the last Convention of the North, but our message remains the same. A levelled-up North has the skills, enterprise and innovation to address some of the biggest challenges facing the country. The region can lead the green energy revolution while delivering sustainable economic growth and a competitive, global Britain.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “The voice of the North has continued to grow in strength over recent years and Convention of the North 2023 will be the biggest yet. This year’s event is an opportunity for our business, political and civic leaders to come together, highlight our collective strengths, point out the things that need to improve in our region and put the North firmly on the national agenda.