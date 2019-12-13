Wigan MP Lisa Nandy uses victory speech to demand Labour listens to its former voters

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy used her victory speech to demand Labour listens to its former voters after a grim election night for the red rosette.

Ms Nandy was returned to parliament and Yvonne Fovargue also held Makerfield for Labour, but both their majorities were heavily reduced.

Lisa Nandy MP speaking at Robin Park Arena

And elsewhere a string of previously safe Labour seats, including Leigh, fell to the Conservatives.

On the podium at Robin Park Indoor Sports Centre Ms Nandy did not mince her words, saying Labour had to listen to what people were saying on the campaign trail,

She said: “I met too many people during this election campaign, lifelong Labour voters, who told me they need a Labour government but simply couldn’t vote for us this time.

“This has been a long time coming. They have been telling us in towns like Wigan that all is not right.

“It was summed up by the woman who said: ‘I didn’t leave the Labour Party, Labour has left me’.

“To every single person who is in fear for what Tory rule means for them, who want to put their cross in that box for Labour, I say I have listened, I have heard you and I will make it my mission from this day forward to bring Labour home to you.”

Ms Nandy spoke warmly of Wigan’s Labour activists who had volunteered to help during the campaign and paid tribute to former councillor Stephen Murphy who recently died.

She said: “I am inspired by those who get up and keep fighting this fight every single day. It reminds me we aren’t just a team, we are a family, and when we pull together we are absolutely formidable.”

In her speech Ms Fovargue also paid tribute to the party backers who had been out canvassing in rain, wind and cold and spoke of Waspi women who had seen the age they could collect their state pension shift.

She said: “One woman gets up at five o’clock in the morning and is doing two jobs, when she thought she could retire at 60.

“Another has been caring for her daughter and now looks after her sister who has had both her legs amputated. When we offered to support her she burst into tears.

“These people need a Labour government and it’s these people I will support and will work for as a Labour MP.”

The biggest local shock of the night, though, came in Leigh, where councillor James Grundy for the Conservatives unseated Jo Platt.

Labour has represented Leigh in parliament since 1922 but the near-century-long streak is over.

Coun Grundy said: “It’s an incredible honour to represent Leigh at parliamentary level.

“It’s my hometown where I grew up and was educated. Now it’s important for me to deliver for my community.

“We will be saying lots of things over the days and weeks to come but I will promise to get Brexit done.”

In both Wigan and Makerfield the Conservatives were runners-up to Labour, with the Brexit Party third, the Liberal Democrats fourth and the Green Party fifth.