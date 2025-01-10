Wigan MP rejects Andy Burnham’s call for new national grooming gangs inquiry
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she disagreed with Andy Burnham after the Greater Manchester mayor expressed his support for a new investigation into historical child sexual abuse in areas including Oldham and Rochdale.
But the MP, whose constituency falls within the GM city region, said the Government would not rule out launching a further investigation “if it’s needed”.
Ministers have said their priority is acting on the 2022 recommendations of a seven-year inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay into child sexual abuse, which have not yet been implemented.
Asked during Friday’s broadcast round about Mr Burnham’s intervention, Ms Nandy told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I get the point that Andy’s making.
“He said that there was a case for a smaller, more limited national inquiry into the specific issues that the inquiry that he instigated could not pick up.
“I do understand that because the inquiry that we had here in Greater Manchester, astonishingly, some of the Greater Manchester Police officers refused to even take part, and the local inquiry couldn’t compel them to do so.”
She added: “But I do disagree with Andy actually. The reason that the Theresa May government set up a national inquiry, which ran for seven years and took evidence from thousands of victims, is precisely because of the points that Andy made.
“That inquiry found what every inquiry has found, that young girls weren’t believed because they were young, they were female, and they were working-class, and that the systems that were supposed to protect them protected themselves instead of protecting those brave young victims.”
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned that launching a further inquiry, as opposition critics have demanded, could delay action on tackling child sexual abuse.
On Monday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government would begin to implement Prof Jay’s call for mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse, with further details to be set out in the coming weeks.
Labour veteran Mr Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester on Thursday: “I did hear last night coming out of that debate, ministers saying they are open to discussing issues now with survivors.
“I will add my voice into this and say I do think there is the case for a limited national inquiry that draws on reviews like the one that I commissioned, and the one we have seen in Rotherham, the one we have seen in Telford, to draw out some of these national issues and compel people to give evidence who then may have charges to answer and be held to account.”
The mayor said a series of reviews he commissioned into abuse in Manchester, Oldham and Rochdale were limited compared to what a national investigation could achieve.
MPs on Wednesday rejected a Tory amendment to the Government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill which called for another national inquiry and, if approved, would have derailed the legislation.
Mr Burnham said that while he supported a new inquiry, MPs had been “right” to vote down the “opportunism” of the Conservative motion.