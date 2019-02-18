Wigan MP's dismay at Labour Party split

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has spoken online of her sadness as a group of politicians broke away from the Labour Party.

Ms Nandy took to Twitter with a simple message after seven MPs decided to leave the party led by Jeremy Corbyn to sit as independents in the House of Commons on Monday morning.

She wrote: "This is an awful day for the Labour Party and everyone who needs us."

The defectors - Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna, Gavin Shuker, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey - announced their departure to become The Independent Group.

The new group faced an immediate storm of criticism after saying they would not call by-elections in their constituencies.