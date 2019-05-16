Wigan MP says no deal now most likely Brexit outcome

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has said the most likely outcome of Brexit is now that Britain will leave without a deal.

Ms Nandy told a national radio politics programme that there had been a lack of compromise and co-operation over the country's departure from the European Union (EU), despite some indications in recent months that parties with different views were willing to work together.

Other news: M6 reopens for morning rush hour after NINE HOUR closure due to crash between Wigan and Leyland



That, Ms Nandy said, meant the debate had become a battle between hardline Leavers and Remainers.

And in that situation it was most probable that there would not be a deal with Brussels.

She told the BBC's The World at One: "It felt a few weeks ago that we might be moving a bit.

"But since then, we've had both political parties seeming to entrench their positions, rather than compromise and come together and find a resolution.

"I think the most likely consequence of all of this is that we end up with no deal at all. For the last few years, we've essentially had a tug of war between two groups, one of whom want to remain in the EU, and the other of whom want to leave with no deal, and as a consequence we're heading towards a choice between those very stark extremes.

"Of those options, the only default is no deal."