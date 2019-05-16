Wigan MP says no deal now most likely Brexit outcome

Lisa Nandy MP
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has said the most likely outcome of Brexit is now that Britain will leave without a deal.

Ms Nandy told a national radio politics programme that there had been a lack of compromise and co-operation over the country's departure from the European Union (EU), despite some indications in recent months that parties with different views were willing to work together.

That, Ms Nandy said, meant the debate had become a battle between hardline Leavers and Remainers.

And in that situation it was most probable that there would not be a deal with Brussels.

She told the BBC's The World at One: "It felt a few weeks ago that we might be moving a bit.

"But since then, we've had both political parties seeming to entrench their positions, rather than compromise and come together and find a resolution.

"I think the most likely consequence of all of this is that we end up with no deal at all. For the last few years, we've essentially had a tug of war between two groups, one of whom want to remain in the EU, and the other of whom want to leave with no deal, and as a consequence we're heading towards a choice between those very stark extremes.

"Of those options, the only default is no deal."