Wigan MP: Splits show danger of not listening to different views

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has condemned the current political culture's inability to listen to different opinions as disgruntled politicians continue to defect to a new group.

Ms Nandy spoke out in a national newspaper in the wake of seven Labour MPs departing to set up The Independent Group.

They have since been joined by an eighth MP who formerly wore the red rosette and three ex-Conservative parliamentarians who joined on Wednesday morning.

Speaking of the losses from the Labour ranks, Ms Nandy said it was "the saddest of days" and the party was splintering at the time its ideas were needed most.

She said people were at "breaking point" due to constant cuts to local government and public services and problems such as homelessness and poverty.

She then said historically Labour has taken strength from representing a diverse range of views, both among its MPs and its grass-roots members.

She spoke of being saddened that during difficult periods such as the Iraq War years, when the cabinet and left-wing backbenchers had radically-opposing views on military conflict, the party had stayed together but now was struggling to do so over differences on Brexit and the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

Ms Nandy said Britain's imminent departure from the European Union (EU) meant it would be fatal for parties to begin looking inwards to fight battles within their own ranks and described growing intolerance across the political spectrum as a catastrophe for Labour which represented "a genuine threat to...survival."

The Independent Group, which is not yet a formal political party, had its numbers swelled to 11 today (Wednesday) as former Tories Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston crossed the floor to take up their new positions in the House of Commons.

Most of all the new group is united around opposition to Brexit and support for a People's Vote but has already faced allegations of hypocrisy as it seems unlikely there will be by-elections to check constituents are happy with the new set-up.

The group also found itself in an early race row this week when Angela Smith spoke on a TV politics show about people with a "funny tinge" in reference to ethnic minorities. She has since apologised for misspeaking.