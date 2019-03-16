Wigan MP to discuss Brexit with trade union

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy will meet trade unionists to discuss Brexit as the negotiations over leaving the EU reach crunch point.

Ms Nandy will address Wigan Trades Council at Sunshine House on March 23, just days before Britain leaves the 27-state bloc by law if no other way forward has been agreed.

Delegates want to speak to Ms Nandy about the complex processes in parliament concerning Brexit and put their views on the UK’s future outside the EU forward.

The organisation has also criticised the lack of opportunity for the public to get involved in the ongoing debates.

Anyone in a union affiliated to the Trades Council will be able to come along to the Scholes community hub.

While Wigan Trades Council and Ms Nandy are in agreement over issues such as the undesirability of a second referendum on Brexit there may well be some disagreement too, with Ms Nandy having spoken far more positively about Remain that many of the delegates who back a so-called left-wing exit or Lexit have done.

A spokesperson for Wigan Trades Council said: “For too long the public have been mere spectators of the debates and issues raised around Britain’s leaving the EU.

“This is an opportunity for trade unionists in the borough whose unions have affiliated to the Trades Council to participate in a debate that so far has been confined to empty conversations on social media, or talk shows on television.

‘There are a range of issues affecting workers’ rights, pay and conditions, the economy, public services and the quality of life that will affect thousands of Wigan’s residents in the years to come.

“It’s important that we are able to debate and ask questions of our representatives in Parliament in order to provide a constructive dialogue on these issues.”

The meeting is at Sunshine House on Saturday March 23 at 11.30am.