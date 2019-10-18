Wigan MP wins re-selection vote to be the Labour candidate at the next general election

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy will stand for the constituency again in the next general election after being re-elected by local Labour Party members.

Ms Nandy secured considerable backing from Wigan activists and affiliated organisations such as trade unions as she made it through the process of being approved to contest her seat once more.

Under current Labour Party rules open selections in any constituency can be triggered if members in a third of the local branches or a third of the affiliated organisations want an alternative to be sought to the current MP.

However, after Wigan Constituency Labour Party (CLP) members spent a fortnight of meetings thinking over who the next candidate for the party should be it emerged that Ms Nandy still had the clear backing of those wearing the red rosette.

The branches voted overwhelmingly for her and she secured unanimous backing from the affiliated organisations including Unite the Union, the Communication Workers Union, the GMB, Unison and Usdaw.

Afterwards Ms Nandy thanked members for their support of her.

She said: “I’m grateful to Labour members in Wigan for choosing to re-select me so overwhelmingly.

“Being the Member of Parliament for Wigan is the privilege of my life, and I couldn’t do it without the members who turn up year in, year out and in all weathers to campaign for the Labour Party.

“With a General Election looking likely, we will be out once again fighting for every vote and to put an end to the damage inflicted on Wigan by this reckless Conservative government.”

A Wigan Labour Party spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to have re-selected Lisa Nandy as our candidate for the next general election.

“For 10 years Lisa has worked tirelessly to represent Wigan in Parliament, fighting for constituents hit hardest by this Conservative government’s brutal cuts and ensuring that Wigan’s voice is heard on the national stage.

“The overwhelming level of support Lisa received from local party members is testament to that work. We’re proud to have Lisa as our MP and we’re ready to fight and win the next general election together.”

So far six Labour MPs have been triggered by their constituency parties, with members opting for a full selection process rather than automatically reinstating their current parliamentary representative.

Among them are former minister and Westminster committee chair Margaret Hodge.