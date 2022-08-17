Wigan residents can have their say on plans for new adventure playground

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Council is investing £450,000 to bring Norley’s play area back to life with new, accessible play equipment.

It has partnered with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust to deliver the project and wants the local community to have a major input on the final plans.

Councillor Paul Prescott outside Norley Hall Adventure Playground.

From 10am to 4pm on Wednesday August 24, designers will be at the site to gather people’s opinions, while the team from BeWell Wigan will host a variety of fun, free, family-friendly activities.

Coun Chris Ready said: “Play is so important to young people’s physical and mental well-being, and as a council we’re passionate about providing children across the borough with safe and attractive spaces to come together and have fun.

“We’re proud to be investing in what promises to be a really exciting development for local families and we want them to play a big role in deciding how it looks by telling us what they want to see. After all, they will be the ones using it.

“I’d urge as many people as possible to come along on the day, join in our activities and help us create something really special for the whole community.”

Coun Paul Prescott said: “I’m really excited that our plan to transform Norley Hall adventure playground into an attractive and welcoming place for families is now really gathering momentum.

“The play area has been completely out of use since the pandemic, but there is so much unrealised potential for this space and I can’t wait for it to start realising that potential – with the involvement of the local community.

“We’ve been engaging with members of the public throughout the early stages of development and now we’re ready to really start to refine our plans and deliver a tremendous new asset for young people.”

Subject to planning permission, the new playground is expected to be completed by July 2023.