Wigan town centre protest over universal credit is postponed
A demonstration in Wigan town centre against plans to end the £20 uplift to universal credit has been postponed.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:55 am
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:56 am
Wigan Trades Council and trade unions were due to protest tomorrow, with leafletting events outside Brocol House and in the town centre.
A protest scheduled to take place in Leigh town centre tomorrow will still go ahead, with Unite community branch, the People's Assembly and a samba band due to be on Bradshawgate from 1pm to 2pm.
They will oppose the Government's plans to remove the £20 uplift to universal credit, which was introduced to help people deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
