Wigan town centre protest over universal credit is postponed

Wigan Trades Council and trade unions were due to protest tomorrow, with leafletting events outside Brocol House and in the town centre.

A protest scheduled to take place in Leigh town centre tomorrow will still go ahead, with Unite community branch, the People's Assembly and a samba band due to be on Bradshawgate from 1pm to 2pm.

There is opposition to plans to remove the uplift to universal credit

They will oppose the Government's plans to remove the £20 uplift to universal credit, which was introduced to help people deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.