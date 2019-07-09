Wigan voters to meet at event to discuss Brexit frustrations

Leave and remain voters will come together for an open discussion about the frustrations and failures that caused the Brexit vote, and what must be done to address them.

The “People’s Voice Wigan” event is the latest stop on a national tour targeting places which voted most strongly to leave back in 2016, seeking common ground between people who voted leave and remain, those who support a new Brexit referendum and those who remain to be convinced.

Campaigners for a People’s Vote have organised for the event to take place on Thursday, July 11 at 6pm at The Edge conference centre. It will last around an hour.

The event will be led by a panel of political campaigners and community leaders, and will be chaired by Canon Nigel Ashworth, Rector of St Ann’s Church Manchester.

The discussion will tackle issues that matter to everyone, regardless of their view on Brexit, but that too often have been buried by the Brexit debate. These will include supporting the NHS in dealing with an ageing population; creating new, secure jobs; managing migration; and protecting our environment.

Canon Nigel Ashworth, Rector of St Ann’s Church Manchester City Centre, said: “The 2016 referendum was a watershed moment for the United Kingdom. Millions of people said loud and clear that this country does not work for them anymore.

“Brexit left our country divided, often splitting families and friends, and these divisions can only be healed if we all spend time listening to the other side.

“That’s why I’m bringing together local people in Wigan for a People’s Voice discussion, which will explore a way forward for our country.

“There are so many towering challenges we face, from providing secure jobs, to protecting our environment, to integrating our communities.

“Three years of unrelenting focus on Brexit have done nothing to solve these challenges, it’s about time we put aside out differences and started coming up with solutions.

Josh Hindle, campaigner for the People’s Vote in Wigan, said: “A new referendum on Brexit has to be different from the 2016 campaign.

“We must recognise that 2016 was a turning point for the United Kingdom, where millions of people demanded real change.

“Our campaign is listening to people who voted to leave; we’re holding People’s Voice conversations across the country in places that voted most strongly to leave, bringing all sides of the

Brexit debate together to scope out how a People’s Vote can deliver the change this country demanded three years ago.”

For event and ticket information visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/peoples-voice-wigan-tickets-64361054647