Wiganers head to the general election polls

Wigan borough residents were going to the general election polls for the third time in five years this morning.

Despite the day's starting in cold and wet weather, stations were reported to be doing brisk business locally.

Four seats are being contested within the borough: Wigan, Makerfield and Leigh, all of which have been strong Labour holds for generations, and Bolton West which is currently Conservative but has changed hands several times.

Polling stations are open until 10pm, with results expected to start arriving before midnight but how the new Parliament will shape up is likely only to emerge several hours into Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who gambled his premiership by triggering the vote, has sought to focus on his pledge to "get Brexit done" throughout the campaign.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, his rival in the race to Number 10, has instead tried to highlight his party's credentials on the health service and other domestic issues.