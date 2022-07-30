Over 1,700 people locally have been waiting for more than a year, during three separate Conservative Health Secretaries.

At the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, following a decade of Tory mismanagement there were 4.4 million people on the NHS waiting list in England, then a record high.

Nationally, the standard of 92% of people seen within 18 weeks of a referral has not been met since 2016.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue

The NHS went into the latest wave of Covid infections with the longest waiting list ever, understaffed and overstretched.

There were 40,702 people waiting more than two weeks for an appointment after an urgent cancer referral in May 2022.

Only 72.1% of A&E patients were seen within four hours in June 2022 - the 95% standard has not been met since July 2015.

Stroke and heart attack victims were left waiting for 51 minutes for an ambulance on average.

Under the Conservatives, we’re paying more but getting less.

The Government are raising taxes on working people in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, yet patients are expected to wait longer for care.

The Conservative Government published its elective care recovery plan for the NHS recently but failed to set out how it would address the workforce

shortages the NHS is facing.

The plan set the Government’s ambition as beginning to reduce waiting lists in 2024.

Record numbers of people in our borough are waiting for care and they are waiting longer than ever before, often in pain and distress.

Our local health care staff are working heroically but they have been stretched like never before.

As one cabinet minister admitted, a decade of Conservative mismanagement left the NHS “wanting and inadequate” when Covid struck, and patients are now left to wait too long as a result.

Our NHS is crying out for a change in government to give us the fresh start we need.

One in every nine people is now waiting for NHS care, and they are waiting longer than ever before.

Hundreds of thousands of patients have now been waiting for care through three Conservative Health Secretaries.

The only discussion of the NHS in the Conservative leadership election seems to be about how much they plan to cut it by.

We may have a new Prime Minister in two months’ time, but only a Labour government will give Britain the fresh start it needs.

Labour will build an NHS fit for the future and get patients seen on time.

We will provide the NHS with the staff, equipment, and modern technology required, so the NHS is there for you when you need it.

Labour would guarantee mental health treatment within a month for all who need it, and place specialist mental health support in every school, resulting in over a million more people receiving support each year.

Labour will fix social care so those in need don’t go without.

Our new deal for care workers will provide fair pay and secure contracts to plug the shortage of carers, and we will transform training to improve standards