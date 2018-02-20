Polly’s memory to live on as a charity

A fund-raising appeal set up to help a borough mum is bidding to become a charity to support others in her memory.



Polly’s Angels was created to raise money so that Polly Haydock, who was battling cancer, could have treatment at a clinic in Germany.

They raised thousands of pounds through a variety of events, including arranging for comedian Peter Kay to hold shows to boost funds.

Sadly mum-of-three Polly died in August, aged 37, at her home in Atherton.

The team behind Polly’s Angels vowed to keep fund-raising to help other people, both by organising events and collecting donations.

Last year they held a Northern Soul night in aid of Janet Colgan, who was receiving treatment at a clinic in Germany alongside Polly but has since lost her battle with stomach cancer.

Now they are looking to turn Polly’s Angels into a registered charity so they can help more people.

Trustee Joanne Howcroft, a close friend of Polly, said: “We have decided to launch as a charitable organisation so that we are in a position to become registered and help more people living in the Bolton, Wigan and Preston post code areas.

“By registering as a charity we will be in a position where we can apply to partner with larger organisations and get more corporate support.

“This will mean that we will be in a position to raise a larger amount of funds that will help a wider group of people who are living with cancer, heart disease, mental health problems, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”

They are now organising a glittering sportsman’s dinner to launch the charity and bring together everybody who supported Polly.

The black-tie event will have a sporting theme and they plan to invite footballers, boxers, rugby players, golfers, wrestlers and cricketers, along with the companies and individuals who have supported Polly’s Angels.

There will be a three-course meal, a presentation about Polly’s Angels, an after-dinner speaker, raffle, disco and entertainment.

The event is a fund-raiser and will be held on Saturday, June 2 in the banqueting suite at Leigh Sports Village.

Tickets cost £45 and are available by contacting Deborah Halsall on 07961 582396.

Alternatively, payment can be made by visiting www.paypal.me/pollysangels and sending an email with the names of attendees or company to joanne@pollysangels.com.