Popular GP practice ordered to make improvements

A village GP practice has been ordered to make safety improvements.

Care Quality Commission inspectors found Parbold Surgery, on The Green, in breach of a health and social care regulation.

When asked if the surgery is “safe” and “well-led”, inspectors said these areas require improvement, with concerns about the handling of medication and a mail system which risked key correspondence being missed by GPs.

The report reads: “The practice did not have thorough systems for identifying learning from significant events and sharing the learning with the wider team.

"The practice was not adhering to its own protocols to manage incoming mail. There were items of correspondence not passed to the GPs.

"These items were not detailed in the practice’s protocols and there was no audit process in place to ensure the clinical staff had sight of all relevant information.

"The practice did not have an appropriate system in place to manage uncollected prescriptions. We found uncollected prescriptions in the reception area dated August 2016.”

Despite the shortcomings, the surgery was found to be popular with patients, more than a third of whom are over the age of 65.

Inspectors reported that patients were “extremely positive” when asked about access to GPs and told CQC officials that they could get appointments when they needed them and that the system was easy to use.

Parbold Surgery was found to be “responsive”, “caring” and “effective” and inspectors highlighted that patients were treated well and cared for.