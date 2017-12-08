Popular teenager’s funeral announced

A funeral will be held next week for a popular teenager who died after a long battle with brain tumours.

Bedford High School pupil Tyler Yates died on Thursday, November 30, aged just 13.

His mum Pam, from Leigh, said Tyler was “loved by everyone who has met him and will leave a massive hole in so many lives”.

Details of his funeral have now been published in a post on the Tyler’s Fight Club Facebook page.

It states: “We would like to let people know that Tyler’s farewell will be at 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 13 at Howe Bridge Crematorium for family and close friends.

“Followed by a celebration of his life at Leigh Sports Village banqueting suite where everyone is welcome.

“Dress code is Tyler’s T-shirts or your favourite T-shirt (band/character or movie).

“We are asking for family flowers only.

“Any donations will be greatly received and divided between SuperJosh, Max In A Million charities and Derian House.”

The post also urged people wishing to buy a Tyler’s Fight Club T-shirt to get in touch. They cost £5, with £1.50 going to the teenager’s chosen charities.

Tyler was initially diagnosed with a brain tumour on his first birthday.

He had operations and courses of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but the tumours continued to grow.

Earlier this year, a tumour was found on his brain stem, which was pressing on the nerves on the right-hand side of his body, but doctors ruled out further surgery.

The Tyler’s Fight Club fund-raising campaign was launched earlier this year in case he needed treatment in the USA.

Several events were organised, including a glamorous Las Vegas night at Leigh

Sports Village and a fund-raising day at Contour hair salon in Leigh, where Mrs Yates works.

Supporters also took part in other events such as the Leigh 10k.

Tyler’s favourite band Metallica sent a video message saying he was in their “thoughts and prayers”.