Popular Wigan dad's tragic ending led to new life

The family of a Wigan dad, who took his own life earlier this year, are determined to push mental illness further into the public eye.

Mark Baggaley, an Orrell father of two, died in July after a battle with depression and anxiety, leaving a huge hole in his close-knit family.

He was described as a “funny, selfess guy”, and was a talented guitarist when not at his day job as a skilled upholsterer. In his death, Mark gave life to several others through organ donation, including a 31-year-old man who received his heart and others who received his kidneys.

His sister Julie Aubrey-Williams, who works in the cardiology department at Wigan Infirmary, said. “Mark was fantastic, he was such an outgoing person, but obviously he had more going on in his head.

“He had his whole life ahead of him, but he suffered from this dreadful illness. People hide it so well and don’t really talk about it. We need to bring it more into the public eye, and get them support. We supported Mark a lot because I knew he needed it. I was aware he was depressed but not to this extent.”

Now Julie, sister Jill and many more friends and family will be lacing up for a 10k run in Garstang, to raise awareness about the mental illness Mark and countless others have suffered with.

It will take place on Sunday, January 13, on what would have been Mark’s 43rd birthday weekend.

“Mark was very sporty, he loved running, which is why we thought of doing a run in his memory,” said Julie, who completed two marathons with her brother.

And so far, around 60 people have come forward to take part in Mark’s memory.

“We were so overwhelmed with the response. It was the immediate family who decided to do it, but when we put the word out, we had no idea how loved he was.”

Mark’s parents, Jennifer and Alan have been overwhelmed by the response, and say they are so proud of all the family and friends that are supporting the run.

She is now encouraging any and all of Mark’s friends to get involved in the run by registering via ukroadraces.co.uk.

Funds raised through the run will be divided between two causes - the mental health charity Mind, and the NHS Blood and Transplant team, who Julie said were “fantastic” with the family in the aftermath of Mark’s death.

Julie said: “They treated us with such kindness. We can’t thank everybody enough for their support.

Speaking of Mark’s organ donations, she added: “It’s something his children can be proud of.

“He’s given so many other lives, that’s the only good thing that’s come of this.”