Posthumous award for Wigan mum who helped to save five lives

A mum whose organs helped save the lives of five people has been posthumously honoured at a moving award ceremony.

The family of Christine Aldersley received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, which was given to their families and loved ones on their behalf.

Mrs Aldersley’s award was accepted by her daughter Rachel Brown.

Rachel said: “The Order of St John awards presentation was a wonderful tribute to my mum and all the selfless people who agreed to organ donation.

“Mum had joined the organ donor register but it wasn’t something we had ever discussed. It didn’t surprise me at all and when the doctors told me that nothing more could be done for mum I agreed to honour her decision.

“Through her death mum may be able to help up to five people.

“I am also on the organ donor register and am so proud of my mum for helping others. It was an honour to receive the award on her behalf.”

More people than ever before donated their organs after their deaths last year, according to new data, with 59 people in Greater Manchester giving the gift of life.

Nationally, there was a record number of organ donors, with 1,600 people saving lives over the last year.

However in Greater Manchester 177 people died in the past five years before they received the organ they needed.

From spring 2020, a change in the law will mean all adults in England will be considered as having agreed to donate their organs when they die, unless they record a decision not to donate or are in an excluded group.

Families of potential donors will still be asked to support their decision to be a donor, so people are urged to tell their loved ones what they would like to do.