Postnatal depression: Community rallies for tragic Wigan mum of four

Several fund-raisers have been launched to raise money for family of a “special” Wigan mum with a “massive heart”, who died suddenly after battling postnatal depression.



Natalie Louise Hughes, from Golborne, died on Sunday, October 28, leaving her family and friends “heartbroken”.

The funeral of the 34-year-old mother-of-four took place at St Thomas’s Church in Golborne on Tuesday.

Following the death of the tragic mum, friends of the family have set up fund-raisers to help support her young children.

Stuart Sabler posted an emotional appeal for members of the public to donate to a fund set up in Ms Hughes’s name.

“This is a very emotional, heart-breaking time for us all and would be grateful if people could help a special family close to me,” he said.

“It’s for a very special lady Natalie Hughes who passed away due to postnatal depression.

“She is well known to our Muay Thai gym in Little Hulton - Geoff Downes’ Scorpion Peel Thai, and well known to the Muay Thai industry also in her hometown Golborne.

“This lady has done some fantastic fund-raising for multiple charities and made massive differences to people’s lives.

“She has done fund-raising for Scorpion Peel for all the children to live their dreams and send our fighters all over the world to fight.

“She had a massive heart for others and was loved by everybody who knew her.

“She has four beautiful children that are left without their mummy also a grieving husband and family.”

Any donations made will go towards helping the family cover funeral costs and towards the children’s upbringing.

Stuart added: “Let’s give Nat a send off she deserves. It’s now our turn to do some funding for her as she was one in a million and deserves the best.”

Since her death, tributes have poured in for the tragic mum, with people describing her as “beautiful inside and out” and an “amazing” woman.

Lynne Jones took to Facebook, saying: “We all woke up to the devastating news that young Nat Hughes had sadly gained her angel wings leaving her heartbroken family.

“I know people of Golborne will continue to do all they can to help the Dawson and Hughes family in memory of bubbly Nat who did so much good. She certainly touched so many hearts.”

Events are being organised to help raise additional funds for Ms Hughes’s four children.

This Friday family friends will gather at Club 147 on Manchester Road in Worsley for an “open invitation” charity night.

The event, which has been co-organised by Geoff Downes, owner of the Scorpion Peel gym, as well as Mr Sabler, will include a disco, a buffet and live music from “Resonant feat. Dylan Furness”.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children and can either be bought in advance by contacting Scorpion Peel or purchased on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Visit the fund-raiser here



The Samaritans are available to listen at any time.

Ring the free 24/7 helpline on 116123 or 01942 492 222.