Power cuts across Wigan

Many homes in Wigan are without power this morning.

Some 43 homes in the Shevington and Standish Lower Ground area have been affected by the cut.

Reports of outages in these areas were recorded at 2.52am and 7.46am.

Electricity North West estimate that power will be restored before 2pm today for the homes in Shevington, while a restoration time is still under review for properties in Standish Lower Ground.

The affected homes are in the following postcodes: WN5 9RT, WN5 9RU, WN5 9SG, WN5 9SH, WN5 9SL, WN5 9SN, WN6 8AD, WN6 8AF, WN6 8DA