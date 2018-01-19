Pregnant woman rushed to hospital after cars burst into flames in Wigan

A pregnant woman had to be taken to hospital after two cars collided and burst into flames in Wigan.



Firefighters say the crash, involving a Nissan Note and a Peugeot 307, just before 7pm last night, was "highly unusual."

One of the vehicles appeared to have been turning out of the Lidl car park onto Warrington Lane when the incident occurred.

Crew manager Simon Connor said: "The two cars collided, and highly unusually, they both burst into flames.

"When we arrived on the scene both cars were well alight and we had to take action to contain the fire."

One of the passengers was pregnant and needed treatment for smoke inhalation at the scene, he added.

"The woman was taken to Wigan Infirmary for pre-cautionary check-ups, so they could check whether the baby was still okay," said Mr Connor.

"I've been doing this job for a number of years and can count the number of times this kind of thing has happened on one hand."

Road police were drafted in and the area was sealed off for around 40 minutes.

Several buses and lorries had to be diverted on the busy route. The junction with Darlington Street is one of the most well-used in the borough.