Presley's grandad: I can't put into words how much we love and miss our little man

The streets of Hindley were lined with mourners this afternoon as hundreds turned out to pay their respects to tragic Presley Stockton.



Bagpipes cut through the silence playing “Danny Boy” as the youngster’s family and friends led the procession from his family home on Holt Street to St Peter’s Church.

Presley Stockton's funeral

“Little P” as he was affectionately known, was carried to the funeral service by close family members and followed by some of his favourite TV and film characters including Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Speakers played the service to scores of people outside the packed-out church.

The four-year-old died during a family holiday at the Paradise Park complex at Los Cristianos, Tenerife last month.

Just days into the getaway, Presley was found unresponsive in a swimming pool and despite attempts, was not able to be resuscitated.

The service, which took place at St Peter’s Church in Hindley, was preceded by a procession - on foot - from Presley’s parents home on Holt Street.

His mum and dad, Kirsty Jolley and Peter Stockton, wore brightly coloured clothes to celebrate his life and the family encouraged all of the mourners not to dress in black saying “that’s not who he was”.

Emotional tributes were written by grandparents and his “aunty Kate”.

In a heartfelt reading read by the vicar, Kate said: “Our little whirlwind Presley would be so proud at the respect we have shown him.

“He was one in a million, Dennis the Menace. He would light up a whole room.

“I can’t possibly put into words how much we love and miss our little man.”

People remembered Presley the animal lover, Presley the Disney fan and Presley “the minx”, who “changed the lives” of his family and friends.

Mike Jolley, Presley’s grandad, spoke himself at the service paying a moving tribute to his grandson.

“Hello Little P,” he said. “On March 27 2014 at 6.46am you came into our world and I can tell you never a prouder parent and grandparent could I ever have been when I saw those big brown eyes of yours.

“You changed our world the minute me and your nan first laid eyes on you.

“I sat for ages at the unit (uniq) as you used to call it, trying to find the right way to put into words how much you meant to us, but every time I tried the word on the paper simply didn’t do you justice.”

Following the service, Presley was carried from the church as bagpipes played “Abide with me”, and placed into a horse-drawn carriage adorned with flowers.