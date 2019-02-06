Pride festival is coming to Wigan again

Following a bright and colourful event last year, the Wigan Pride Committee has announced that they will yet again be painting Wigan Town Centre rainbow with another inclusive event planned for this summer.

This year marks 50 years since the Stonewall Riots and this year’s theme reflects this, celebrating important milestones that the LGBTQ+ community has made since 1969.

The Stonewall Riots were a series of violent protests in New York, which started following frequent police brutality against the LGBTQ+ community.

Following these demonstrations, pride marches started to appear all across the world in a stand against inequality and the fight for fair treatment of those identifying as LGBTQ+.

The event, set for Saturday August 10, is set to be as colourful as ever, bringing the borough together in a celebration of diversity and inclusion.

Returning will be the Main Stage, Pride Parade, Market Stalls and the popular Believe Stage, which will offer local and upcoming talent from across the Wigan Borough the chance to perform in public. Acts and more information on the day’s offerings will be made available in the coming months leading up to the event.

Pride committee member and event spokesperson Daniel Bonney said: “It’s great to be able to bring Wigan Pride back again for its fourth consecutive year. Each time it gets better and better and we can’t wait to show you what we have in store for 2019.

“As usual our event is completely free to attend and family friendly. We are always hoping to make our event accessible so as many people as possible can come and celebrate in pride with us.

“We have consulted with the local community to find out how we could improve on last year’s event and have again been working with Wigan’s Autism Friends to help make the event as autism friendly as possible.”