Prince Harry backs RL World Cup's mental fitness charter

The Duke of Sussex has given his support to the Rugby League World Cup 2021's decision to adopt a mental fitness charter for the tournament.

The charter is a five-point initiative aimed at training players, officials and volunteers to look after their own mental health and the mental health of those around them.

The programme will include mental health awareness workshops for 8,000 young rugby league players and their families and training for grass roots coaches to deliver their own mental fitness workshops outside the tournament.

In a video to mark the launch of the mental fitness charter, Harry said the initiative builds on the sport's strong legacy of mental health awareness.

"Rugby League isn't just a sport, it's a community. And one that takes care of its own," he said.

"For many years, it has been at the forefront of promoting and supporting good mental fitness, working hard to build a positive mindset for everyone involved in the sport. So I am proud to support the Rugby League World Cup 2021 mental fitness charter.

"This charter will build on the brilliant work already happening in rugby league by committing to training and educating all those involved in the tournament, and the wider rugby league family, not only in how they can look after their own mental fitness but also support others to do the same."

The duke is patron of the Rugby Football League and will host the 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace later this morning.