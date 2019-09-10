Princess Anne opens new World Horse Welfare visitor centre at Penny Farm
Rescued ponies showed how they have been given a second chance at life when they performed in front of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne during her visit to the Fylde coast yesterday
Rescued ponies showed how they have been given a second chance at life when they performed in front of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne during her visit to the Fylde coast yesterday
The Princess Royal at World Horse Welfares Penny Farm
jpimediaresell
The Princess Royal at World Horse Welfares Penny Farm
jpimediaresell
The Princess Royal at World Horse Welfares Penny Farm
jpimediaresell
The Princess Royal at World Horse Welfares Penny Farm
jpimediaresell
View more