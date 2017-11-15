Probe after family is rescued from deliberate house fire

An investigation is under way after a fire was deliberately started at the home of a Syrian family.



Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire And Rescue Service have launched a joint investigation after criminal damage was caused to a house in Haydock.

A report of a fire at a house on Park Avenue was received at around 4am on Sunday.

Two adults and three children were removed from the house by the emergency services . They were suffering smoke inhalation and are said to be safe and well.

Initial enquiries indicated that the fire was deliberately started and significant damage was caused to the house.

Forensic, CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances and provide reassurance to the community.

Police are urging anyone with information about what happened to contact detectives.

Det Insp Louise Birchall said: "The occupants of this home, a Syrian family with three young children, were thankfully not more seriously hurt. The swift response from the emergency services ensured that everyone was brought to safety.

"I am sure that the community will be appalled that an innocent family would be subjected to such a frightening attack in their own home and we will be relentless in identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice.

"We are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind this attack.

“If you have any information on who carried out this act, please speak to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers and we will take action on all information provided."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 181 of November 12, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.