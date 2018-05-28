Probe as car crashes into brick wall and lands in garden

An investigation is under way after a car came off the road, crashed into a brick wall and went into a garden.



The Land Rover Freelander came off Sandy Lane in Hindley at around 10.45pm on Sunday.

Michael Wilding, watch manager at Hindley fire station, said: "It had lost control coming down a slight hill on Sandy Lane and veered into a brick wall, crashed into another car and landed on the neighbour's front lawn, sending bricks everywhere and damaging windows. It was quite a serious incident.

"The driver of the vehicle absconded. They must have been injured because there was blood.

"Police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards."

Residents in the nearby houses were shocked but no-one was injured in the incident.

Police are investigating what happened and anyone with information is asked to call them on 101.