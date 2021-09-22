Probe into Wigan car blast and blaze next to utilities monitoring station

The burnt out car next to the monitoring station

And the 999 emergency was complicated by the fact that the fire broke out next to a United Utilities monitoring box full of electrical equipment.

A crew from Wigan fire station arrived at the scene on land off Beech Hill Lane at around 7am on Wednesday to find the vehicle well alight.

The petrol tank had ruptured and there was a running fuel fire between the car and the box.

The flames were doused and a United Utlities engineer was called out and inspected the the unit whose contents were smoke-logged but otherwise undamaged.

A crew spokesman said that the cause of the blaze was under investigation but of the occupants there was no sign.

Moments earlier Beech Hill resident Lisa Slee, who took this picture said she heard the sound of a car driving at high speed up Beech Hill Lane followed by a loud bang and then black smoke could be seen pluming up over the trees.

Anyone with information about the incident should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.