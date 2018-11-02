Probe launched after boy falls into hot water in Wigan

A young boy was seriously injured after falling into a large pan of hot water.



The four-year-old is thought to have fallen backwards into the scalding water, which had been placed on the floor, on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were called to the house in Orrell at 8.45pm on Thursday

Other news: Teenager is scarred for life after dog attack



Emergency services were called to a property on St James' Road in Orrell at 8.45pm to help the youngster.

He had suffered 30 per cent burns to the rear of his body and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The boy was said to be conscious and breathing but in distress.

The police, fire service and ambulance service all attended and an investigation into what happened has been launched.