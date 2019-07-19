Probe launched after plant machinery destroyed in large blaze in Wigan

An investigation is under way after a large fire engulfed an industrial building, destroying plant machinery worth thousands of pounds.

Firefighters were called at 1.30am on Friday when the blaze broke out in a unit on Warrington Road in Ince.

Machinery was engulfed by the flames

The building contained a large amount of baled hay and plant machinery, such as diggers and tractors.

Mick Callan, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: "When we got there all the hay was well alight and it was spreading to the plant machinery. There was a tractor unit in there and there was a digger and two tractors."

Five fire engines from across the region attended, along with four support vehicles to assist the operations.

Mr Callan said: "The biggest problem we had was the location of the incident to our nearest water supply. Our main difficulty was securing a water supply because we were a good quarter-of-a-mile to half-a-mile from the roadway.

"We had to utilise a big hose reel from a water supply to our operations. Once we had a water supply, we were able to bring it under control."

As well as tackling the fire, crews managed to stop the flames spreading to several HGVs parked outside the building.

The firefighters worked throughout the night and expected to remain on the site all day as they continue damping down.

Around half of the building and all of its contents were destroyed in the blaze.

A joint investigation by the police and fire service has been launched to establish the cause.