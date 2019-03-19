Probe launched after racist leaflets posted through letterboxes

Specialist police officers are investigating after racist material allegedly from a neo-Nazi group was delivered to homes in Earlestown and Newton-le-Willows.

It is understood the recruitment leaflet, which claims to be from a US-based white supremacist group, the Creativity Movement, was initially delivered around the Fairbrothers estate in Earlestown last week.

A local resident handed the material to Earlestown councillors Dave Banks and Charlie Preston, who then alerted St Helens Council.

This was then reported to Merseyside Police by council leader Derek Long, who called the material “abhorrent”.

Cllr Long said: “Some councillors have passed a leaflet, which was distributed in some parts of the city region.

“The contents are abhorrent.

“As they contain statements of racial hatred, I immediately referred them to the police.”

The US-based Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy organisation, classes the Creativity Movement as a neo-Nazi hate group.

On Sunday, Labour’s Jeanie Bell tweeted that residents in Market Street in Newton-le-Willows had also received leaflets allegedly from the group.

The Newton-le-Willows councillor urged residents who receive any of the racist material to inform the police.

A police spokesman said: “Merseyside Police can confirm officers have been made aware of leaflets delivered to residents in the Earlestown area.

“The matter has been referred to specialist officers, who are examining the leaflet to assess if a criminal offence has taken place.”

Cllr Seve Gomez-Aspron, ward member for Newton-le-Willows, has also condemned the leaflets.

“There is no place in our community in Newton-le-Willows or the wider borough for such disgusting, racist and right-wing views,” Cllr Gomez-Aspron said.

“Free speech comes with the responsibility of not preaching racism or hatred.

“The minute the line is crossed, we have a duty as a society to say this isn’t acceptable and won’t be tolerated here.

“We have a positive, multicultural community in this borough, which makes it a great place to be.

“In the wake of the Manchester Arena attack, and the Christchurch attack, we have a duty to challenge extremism when we see it.

“No form of extremism or racism will be tolerated by our community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on Twitter.