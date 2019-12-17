Probe launched after upper floor of Wigan house is destroyed by fire

Two people fled for their lives as a Wigan home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the upper floor of a detached home in Saddleback Road, Norley, was "completely destroyed" as a blaze tore through rooms at 6am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Wigan crew said that two people who were in the house managed to escape from the inferno before 999 services arrived.

But they were taken to Wigan Infirmary to be treated for smoke inhalation.

He added: "The upstairs of the house was completely destroyed. Fire investigation are looking into the cause of the incident.

"We used four breathing apparatus, two hoses and a ventilation fan to get rid of all the smoke."

Houses next door were temporarily evacuated as a precaution but were later allowed back in after gas supplies had been checked.