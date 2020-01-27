Prolific frontman Ian McNabb set to take to stage at Wigan music venue

The frontman of a band enjoying a resurgence thanks to Netflix series Stranger Things will perform a solo show in Wigan this week.

Ian McNabb formed The Icicle Works with Chris Sharrock (drums) and Chris Layhe (bass and vocals) in Liverpool in 1981 and the band became part of the city’s renaissance movement, alongside acts such as Echo And The Bunnymen and The Teardrop Explodes.

They scored a UK top 20 hit with Love Is A Wonderful Colour and all four of their albums placed in the top 40, while they also enjoyed success in the USA.

The band split in 1988 but McNabb’s career continued in music, with several solo albums, work with Ian Broudie from the Lightning Seeds, tours with The Waterboys and briefly playing bass guitar in Ringo Starr’s band in 2002.

A prolific songwriter, his latest solo album Our Future In Space features Aquamarine, which was co-written with REM’s Peter Buck.

There has also been a resurgence in the global popularity of The Icicle Works over the last year, with their 1984 hit Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) featuring in the Netflix smash hit series Stranger Things.

McNabb will perform at The Old Courts this Friday, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Support will come from The Jesus Bolt, featuring Wigan musician Gerard Starkie, formerly of Witness, and his partner Hazel Winter.

Tickets cost £15 in advance or £18 on the door.